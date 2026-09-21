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Xi Jinping to visit US for talks with Trump from Sept 23-25

Xi and Trump will hold in-depth discussions on major issues concerning China-US relations, as well as global peace and development.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Xi and Trump will hold in-depth discussions on major issues concerning China-US relations, as well as global peace and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

The talks are expected to cover a range of bilateral and strategic issues, including trade, technology and artificial intelligence, while broader global issues are also likely to feature in the discussions.

Guo said China is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with the United States, properly manage differences and work to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

The visit will mark the second meeting between Xi and Trump within six months.

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