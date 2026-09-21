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Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan

Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani's funeral prayer was scheduled to be held after the Asr prayer at the Grand Mosque.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani

MAKKAH: Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani, a muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, died Monday, Sept. 21, at age 50 after delivering his final Fajr call to prayer, marking the end of years of service at one of Islam's holiest sites.


Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani's final call to prayer came just hours before his death. Footage of the adhan was shared online by Inside the Haramain as news of his death spread. Saudi media reported that he had been suffering from an illness before his death.


His funeral prayer was scheduled to be held after the Asr prayer on Monday at the Grand Mosque, followed by his burial at Al-Mualla Cemetery in Makkah, according to reports.


Madani was one of 24 principal muezzins at the Grand Mosque. Six muezzins rotate each day to perform the calls to prayer, including the first Fajr call. He was particularly known for delivering the Fajr adhan, performing takbeers and relaying the imam's takbeers to worshippers through the mosque's sound system.

Born in Madinah in 1976, Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani grew up in a religious family and was influenced by his grandfather, who had memorized the Quran. He later studied Quranic sciences.


Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani began calling Muslims to prayer at the age of 15 at a neighborhood mosque in Madinah. He continued the role while completing his college education and later returned to serving as a muezzin.


He was formally appointed as a muezzin at the Grand Mosque in Makkah in 1439 AH, corresponding to 2017-18. News of his death prompted an outpouring of condolences online, with worshippers and others sharing recordings of his adhan and takbeers from the Grand Mosque and remembering his years of service.


Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani's final Fajr adhan has since become a widely shared recording, giving many worshippers a final remembrance of the voice that called them to prayer from the Grand Mosque.

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