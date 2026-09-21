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FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ FBR sets new ghee, cooking oil values through November Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness Grand Mosque muezzin 'Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Madani' passes away after delivering final Fajr adhan South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold Engro Corp names Junaid Iqbal as next CEO Pakistan, EU sign €65 million in grant agreements for investment, energy, rule of law Pakistan secures second Qatari LNG shipment through Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pushes back on AI doomsday claims Oil prices slide as Iran diplomacy sparks fresh hopes Typhoon Dujuan nears Tokyo, disrupts flights and events US transfers 18 suspects in Haitian president’s killing to Florida Four militants killed during Balochistan operation Mustafa Kamal says Pakistan needs new administrative units Trump leaves door open to meeting Iran’s president at UN assembly Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’

Senior JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees passes away after prolonged illness

Hafiz Muhammad Idreeswas also a religious scholar, speaker and author who wrote books on the Quran, Hadith.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Hafiz Muhammad Idrees

LAHORE: Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, a senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former deputy emir, died Monday, Sept. 21, after suffering from a serious illness for several weeks, according to party officials and reports.


Hafiz Idrees, a longtime religious and political figure, had been bedridden in recent weeks. His funeral prayer is scheduled for Monday at Mansoorah in Lahore after the Isha prayer, according to reports.


Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman expressed grief over Idrees's death and recognized his religious, political and organizational work. Deputy Emir Liaquat Baloch, Dr. Farid Ahmad Piracha and other party leaders also expressed condolences and prayed for his family.


Hafiz Idrees served for many years as the party's deputy emir. He also held key positions as the organization's central Qayyim, or secretary-general, and as emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab.


He was also a religious scholar, speaker and author who wrote books on the Quran, Hadith and the life of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). He was associated with Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba from his youth and remained involved in the group's religious and organizational activities.


News of his death prompted condolences from Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, workers and religious circles, who remembered his decades of religious, political and organizational service.

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