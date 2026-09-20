Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Pakistan vows to intensify its fight against foreign-backed terrorism.

RAWALPINDI: Eight militants belonging to Indian-sponsored "Fitna-Al-Khwarij" were sent to hell in an intense exchange of fire with security forces in Hangu District on September 20, according to Pakistan’s military media wing, ISPR, as troops engaged militants during a security forces convoy movement.





However, during the intense exchange of fire, two officers, Captain Abuzar Farooq, 23, a resident of Gujranwala District, and Lieutenant Sheraz Babar, 22, a resident of Chakwal District, were killed while leading their troops from the front. Both officers fought bravely and made the ultimate sacrifice, along with four other personnel, Sepoy Shakeel Ahmed, Non-Combatant Ghulam Sajjad, Sepoy Hamza, and Sepoy Muhammad Usman Aziz.





Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country. These sacrifices of our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs.