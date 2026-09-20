Sunday, September 20, 2026
Watch Live
Sunday, September 20, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan kicks off first 400 MW power wheeling auction in electricity market Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Pakistan kicks off first 400 MW power wheeling auction in electricity market Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh

More than 138,000 candidates take the medical entrance exam at centers across 34 cities and in Saudi Arabia.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
MDCAT

ISLAMABAD: More than 138,000 aspiring doctors and dentists are taking the MDCAT 2026 today, Sept. 20, as Pakistan’s nationwide medical entrance exam gets underway at centers across the country and in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.


Punjab has largest candidate pool


According to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, 138,160 candidates are registered for this year’s test.


Punjab has the highest number with 49,199 candidates, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 38,841 and Sindh with 34,233.


Balochistan has 9,923 candidates, while 2,761 are registered from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 1,721 from Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,245 from Islamabad. Another 237 candidates are scheduled to take the exam at the Riyadh center.


Three hours, 180 questions


The paper-based examination began at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to continue for three hours.


Each paper contains 180 multiple-choice questions covering biology, chemistry, physics, English and logical reasoning. The PM&DC's published pattern specifies 81 questions in biology, 45 in chemistry, 36 in physics, nine in English and nine in logical reasoning, with no negative marking.


Separate papers for each province


To strengthen examination security, the PM&DC prepared a question bank of about 8,000 questions with the help of around 80 subject experts.


Each province has been provided with at least two separate 180-question papers. The system is designed to reduce the risk of a problem at one examination center affecting the test nationwide.


The actual conduct of the examination, including printing, storage and transportation of papers, has been assigned to the respective provincial authorities and designated universities, while PM&DC oversees the examination framework and standards.


Strict rules for candidates


Candidates must remain inside the examination center until the test ends. Mobile phones and other digital devices are prohibited.


After completing the exam, candidates must hand their question papers to invigilators before leaving. Authorities have said universities may retain the papers as part of measures to protect examination security and transparency.


The 2026 MDCAT is a mandatory entrance test for students seeking admission to medical and dental colleges, making today’s examination a crucial step for thousands of candidates competing for MBBS and BDS seats across Pakistan.

Recommended

PIA hajj flight makes emergency landing in Riyadh after emergency alarm

PIA hajj flight makes emergency landing in Riyadh after emergency alarm
How to renew KP driving license for overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia?

How to renew KP driving license for overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia?
Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts

Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts
PMA demands full transparency in MDCAT 2026

PMA demands full transparency in MDCAT 2026
PMDC confirms MDCAT 2026 will be held in August

PMDC confirms MDCAT 2026 will be held in August
Saudi Arabia issues strong warning to Iran over attacks

Saudi Arabia issues strong warning to Iran over attacks
U.S. Embassy in Riyadh attacked as Iran retaliates against Israel

U.S. Embassy in Riyadh attacked as Iran retaliates against Israel
Riyadh celebrates Sudanese heritage in cultural week finale

Riyadh celebrates Sudanese heritage in cultural week finale
PCB Chief lauds Saudi leadership as Kingdom hosts major international tournaments

PCB Chief lauds Saudi leadership as Kingdom hosts major international tournaments
Arshad Nadeem wins top spot in Javelin at Islamic Solidarity Games

Arshad Nadeem wins top spot in Javelin at Islamic Solidarity Games
No children allowed for Hajj 2025

No children allowed for Hajj 2025
Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026

Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026