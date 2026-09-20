MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh

More than 138,000 candidates take the medical entrance exam at centers across 34 cities and in Saudi Arabia.

ISLAMABAD: More than 138,000 aspiring doctors and dentists are taking the MDCAT 2026 today, Sept. 20, as Pakistan’s nationwide medical entrance exam gets underway at centers across the country and in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.





Punjab has largest candidate pool





According to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, 138,160 candidates are registered for this year’s test.





Punjab has the highest number with 49,199 candidates, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 38,841 and Sindh with 34,233.





Balochistan has 9,923 candidates, while 2,761 are registered from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 1,721 from Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,245 from Islamabad. Another 237 candidates are scheduled to take the exam at the Riyadh center.





Three hours, 180 questions





The paper-based examination began at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to continue for three hours.





Each paper contains 180 multiple-choice questions covering biology, chemistry, physics, English and logical reasoning. The PM&DC's published pattern specifies 81 questions in biology, 45 in chemistry, 36 in physics, nine in English and nine in logical reasoning, with no negative marking.





Separate papers for each province





To strengthen examination security, the PM&DC prepared a question bank of about 8,000 questions with the help of around 80 subject experts.





Each province has been provided with at least two separate 180-question papers. The system is designed to reduce the risk of a problem at one examination center affecting the test nationwide.





The actual conduct of the examination, including printing, storage and transportation of papers, has been assigned to the respective provincial authorities and designated universities, while PM&DC oversees the examination framework and standards.





Strict rules for candidates





Candidates must remain inside the examination center until the test ends. Mobile phones and other digital devices are prohibited.





After completing the exam, candidates must hand their question papers to invigilators before leaving. Authorities have said universities may retain the papers as part of measures to protect examination security and transparency.





The 2026 MDCAT is a mandatory entrance test for students seeking admission to medical and dental colleges, making today’s examination a crucial step for thousands of candidates competing for MBBS and BDS seats across Pakistan.