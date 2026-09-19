Pakistani-born entrepreneur raises $20m for remittance startup

The company is seeking to address what it describes as a gap between digital-dollar transactions and local bank or mobile-wallet payments.

A payments startup co-founded by Pakistani-born entrepreneur Mustafa Dar has raised $20 million in a seed funding round to build infrastructure aimed at making cross-border remittances faster and more efficient.

Fin.com, which emerged from stealth with the funding, has Lahore among its six offices and is targeting South Asia, Africa and the Middle East as key markets.

Dar was born in Pakistan and lived in Saudi Arabia before moving to Los Angeles with his family at the age of 5. He said his experience of watching his parents send money to Pakistan helped shape the idea behind the company.

His co-founder, Nabeel Alamgir, was born in Bangladesh, raised in Kuwait and moved to New York as a teenager. The founders said their shared experiences as children of immigrants influenced their decision to address challenges in cross-border payments.

The financing closed in August and was led by Expa, the investment firm founded by Uber co-founder Garrett Camp. Coinbase Ventures, Tenet Fund, the founders of Figure, Mesh founder Bam Azizi, Second Sight Ventures and several sovereign and royal family offices in the Gulf and Africa also participated.

The founders did not disclose Fin.com's valuation.

The company is seeking to address what it describes as a gap between digital-dollar transactions and local bank or mobile-wallet payments. It provides white-label payment infrastructure to financial firms, consumer platforms and prediction markets.

Fin.com said its clients collectively reach more than 800 million users, but it did not disclose their names.

The company operates offices in New York, Las Vegas, Dubai, Dhaka, Bangalore and Lahore. It has identified South Asia, Africa and the Middle East as priority markets.

The startup is entering a growing stablecoin market. Stablecoin market capitalization surpassed $305 billion in September, according to DeFiLlama, while companies including Circle, BVNK and Stripe-owned Bridge are also developing cross-border payment infrastructure.

Dar previously founded private aviation company 24/7 Jet in 2012 and left the business in 2023 to join Expa as an investor. Alamgir later approached him with the Fin.com idea in late 2025.

Dar subsequently joined the startup as a co-founder rather than backing it as an investor, while Expa partner Vitor Lourenço took Dar's investment slot.