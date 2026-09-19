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DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Clean Boy Aesthetic: Simple tricks to look neat and well-groomed

The trend focuses on looking neat, simple and stylish without appearing overly dressed or heavily groomed.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The “clean boy aesthetic” is gaining popularity on social media as the latest trend in men’s fashion and grooming, following the rise of the “clean girl aesthetic.”

The trend focuses on looking neat, simple and stylish without appearing overly dressed or heavily groomed. From clothing and hairstyles to skincare, the idea is to keep everything understated while maintaining a polished overall appearance.

Start With Basic Skincare

You do not need a complicated skincare routine to achieve the clean boy look. A good cleanser, moisturizer and sunscreen are enough to form the basics.

The goal is to keep the skin clean, hydrated and healthy rather than relying on excessive products.

Keep Your Hair Well Groomed

Hair also plays an important role in the clean boy aesthetic. You can opt for a slightly messy style or a sleek, brushed-back look.

The key is to keep your hair clean, well-maintained and neatly styled.

Choose Simple, Well-Fitted Clothes

Neutral colors and simple designs are a key part of clean boy fashion. White, black, beige, gray and other muted shades can work well for this look.

Instead of choosing overly bright colors, large prints or outfits featuring multiple competing designs, the trend favors simple, well-fitted clothing.

Keep Accessories Minimal

A few understated accessories can complete the look without making it appear excessive. A simple watch, chain or pair of sunglasses can add a stylish touch while maintaining the minimalist aesthetic.

Overall, the clean boy trend is less about following a strict fashion formula and more about looking well-groomed, comfortable and put together with minimal effort.

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