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WhatsApp introduces 5 new chat theme categories

WhatsApp has introduced five chat theme categories with iOS version 26.33.73. The same feature is now being rolled out to Android with version 2.26.37.6, available through the Google Play Store.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WhatsApp has introduced five chat theme categories with iOS version 26.33.73. The same feature is now being rolled out to Android with version 2.26.37.6, available through the Google Play Store.

The Featured category brings together some of the best designs from the other categories. Nature includes backgrounds inspired by deserts, forests, mountains and beaches.

Live offers animated wallpapers that move slowly in the background, while Minimal provides a simple and plain interface. Doodle includes the same patterned wallpapers used in WhatsApp’s default wallpaper.

Users do not have to apply an entire theme if they only want to change their chat background. WhatsApp will also offer wallpapers in separate categories, including two new options: Vibrant, which features bold colors, and Gradient, which offers stylish color combinations.

If users do not find an option they like, they can select an image from their gallery or create one using AI technology.

The animated Live wallpapers are designed to remain subtle. WhatsApp has intentionally kept the animations slow because faster movement could affect readability or create accessibility issues.

Each Live wallpaper thumbnail also has a small badge, making it easy for users to identify animated wallpapers before selecting one.

Regardless of the theme or wallpaper users choose, WhatsApp will automatically select a suitable chat bubble color to keep text readable. Users can also change the automatically selected color if they prefer.

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