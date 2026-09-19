BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival

Cardi B, LE SSERAFIM and major music acts join the two-night Las Vegas event.

LAS VEGAS: BTS, Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Weezer and Zara Larsson took the stage Friday at the T-Mobile Arena as the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival opened its two-night run in Las Vegas.





BTS was among the biggest names on the festival’s opening-night lineup, bringing K-pop to a bill featuring artists from a wide range of musical genres.

Cardi B, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Weezer and Zara Larsson also performed Friday, setting the tone for a weekend that brought pop, rock, country and hip-hop acts together on one stage.





LE SSERAFIM, which was added to the festival lineup in June, further strengthened the event’s K-pop presence alongside BTS.

The full lineup also included Benson Boone, Ciara, Lainey Wilson, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins and special performer Stella Lefty.





Ryan Seacrest returned as host of the festival, which was presented by Capital One.





The event continued Saturday, Sept. 19, with another lineup of performances from artists across multiple genres.

Fans outside Las Vegas could follow the festival through live coverage on Disney+ and Hulu, as well as iHeartMedia radio stations in more than 150 U.S. markets.





Live coverage began at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time each night.





The free iHeartRadio House of Music, presented by Hyundai, opened outside T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 18 and continued through Sept. 19.

The experience featured interactive spaces inspired by several performers, including BTS, Cardi B, Kenny Chesney and Zara Larsson.