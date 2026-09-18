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Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August

The growth was driven by higher exports of knitwear, readymade garments, towels and cotton yarn, even as cotton cloth exports fell during the period.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's textile exports rose 5.55% during the first two months of fiscal year 2026-27, reaching $3.38 billion, up from $3.20 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to data released Friday by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The growth was driven by higher exports of knitwear, readymade garments, towels and cotton yarn, even as cotton cloth exports fell during the period.

Knitwear exports climbed to about $1 billion in July and August, up 4.79% from $859 million in the same two months last year. Readymade garment exports posted stronger gains, rising 13.59% to $827 million from $728 million.

Bedwear exports slipped slightly, down 0.31% to $563.54 million from $565 million a year earlier. Towel exports rose 6.74% to $191 million from $179 million.

Cotton yarn was among the best-performing categories, with exports surging 34.80% to $160.68 million from $119.20 million. Cotton cloth exports, however, declined 7.66% to $276.25 million from $299.18 million.

The bureau's figures show a mixed picture across Pakistan's major textile categories for the opening two months of the fiscal year. Stronger performance in value-added segments, particularly garments and knitwear, helped offset the decline in cotton cloth and the modest dip in bedwear shipments.

Textiles remain a key contributor to Pakistan's merchandise export earnings, and manufacturers have said they are focusing on higher-value products and expanding overseas markets to sustain growth.

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