Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain

The Cirrus SR22T aircraft crashed into the northern slope of a mountain in the Fluhalp area.

SWITZERLAND: Two British nationals were among three people killed on Thursday, Sept. 17 when a single-engine plane crashed into a mountain slope near Leukerbad in Switzerland’s Valais canton, about 10 minutes after taking off from Sion Airport.





The Cirrus SR22T aircraft crashed into the northern slope of a mountain in the Fluhalp area, according to local authorities. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.





Local residents alerted emergency services after seeing smoke and flames rising from the wreckage. Three rescue helicopters and specialist teams were sent to the crash site, but rescuers confirmed that all three people aboard the aircraft had died at the scene.

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Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was supporting the families of the two British nationals who were killed and was in contact with Swiss authorities.





Swiss federal authorities, the Swiss Safety Investigation Authority (SUST), the Office of the Attorney General and Valais cantonal police have launched investigations into the crash.





Authorities are working to determine what caused the aircraft to strike the mountain shortly after takeoff. Further details about the victims and the circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been released.