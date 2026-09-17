Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group

US faces war crimes allegation as Palestinian Authority, Israel-Morocco talks dominate mideast news

UNITED NATIONS: U.N.-backed human rights experts said Thursday there are “reasonable grounds” to believe the United States committed war crimes in two strikes in Iran on the first day of the war.

The experts, commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body, said their findings focus on a pair of U.S. strikes that killed at least 178 civilians, including women and children. At least one U.S. missile hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, according to an Associated Press investigation.

The Trump administration has yet to directly accept blame or release findings of a Pentagon investigation into the school bombing.

The U.N.-backed team alleged war crimes over the strike on the “clearly identifiable” school and another airstrike in which missiles dispersed tungsten pellets over a “clearly identifiable sports complex and residential area” in the southern city of Lamerd.

Palestinian Authority Objects to US Visa Decision

The Palestinian Authority condemned the U.S. denial of visas for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other PA officials ahead of the U.N. General Assembly, calling Israel’s actions “the real threat to the two-state solution and prospects for peace.”

The Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, also pushed back against U.S. accusations that it has glorified extremism and strayed from the path toward peace with Israel.

Its foreign ministry said it remained committed to long-stalled negotiations but defended its efforts to gain Palestinian recognition through international bodies and courts. The U.S. opposes the strategy, saying it “internationalizes” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and seeks to circumvent negotiations.

Israel and Morocco Deepen Diplomatic Ties

Israel and Morocco said they will open embassies and expand relations established under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, which saw four Arab countries normalize ties with Israel in 2020.

The two countries announced the move in a joint statement with the United States, saying that integrating Israel into the broader Arab world “will lead to peace, stability and shared prosperity.” The Abraham Accords were a marquee foreign policy achievement of President Donald Trump’s first term.

Israel and Morocco face elections in the coming weeks.

Saudi Allies Call for Calm in Yemen

Pakistan and Turkey, which recently signed a defense pact with Saudi Arabia, have condemned recent attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen against the kingdom.

Turkey’s defense ministry described the pact as defensive in nature, focusing on collective deterrence, military cooperation and strengthening the countries’ defense capabilities. It said the signatories were working toward “institutionalizing” the alliance.

A Pakistani foreign ministry spokesperson said arrangements were underway to establish a secretariat.



