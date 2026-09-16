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Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca PM Shehbaz Sharif orders SMEDA to draft comprehensive plan for SME financing Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Maluma sparks fan fever as he welcomes second baby boy with girlfriend Susana Gomez LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel as Joseph Aoun pushes Hezbollah disarmament Trump administration enacts new sanctions on South Africa London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords DG ISPR says Makkah pact is not against any country Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca Lionel Messi named in Argentina squad for farewell match Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone before it reaches Mecca PM Shehbaz Sharif orders SMEDA to draft comprehensive plan for SME financing Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft

LinkedIn data shows who’s cashing in on the AI hiring boom

Gen Z is also finding openings in the rapidly expanding AI market despite broader challenges facing young workers.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
LinkedIn AI hiring boom

The AI job market is surging, but LinkedIn data shows the biggest rewards are flowing disproportionately to millennials, men and workers with college degrees, as companies race to fill some of the tech sector’s fastest-growing and highest-paying positions.


LinkedIn’s latest research, released in August 2026, analyzed hiring and labor-market data to identify 12 fast-growing AI roles and examine who is landing them. Millennials account for about 60% of new hires for Head of AI positions, which carry a median salary of $236,000, while millennials make up 56% of technical AI hires.


The figures highlight how quickly AI has become a major source of high-paying employment. LinkedIn says AI job postings in the United States have roughly doubled since 2023, while typical listed compensation for an AI role is about $177,000, compared with $80,000 for a typical non-AI position.


But the boom is not reaching workers equally. Women accounted for 26% of U.S. AI hires in 2025, compared with 50% of hires in non-AI occupations, according to LinkedIn. Their representation falls further in several senior and technical positions, with women making up 20% of Head of AI hires, 26% of Director of AI hires and 18% of Member of Technical Staff hires.


LinkedIn found that 91% of AI workers hold at least a bachelor’s degree, with the share rising above 95% in several of the highest-paying AI occupations, including Head of AI, Director of AI and Member of Technical Staff roles. The trend comes as AI hiring expands beyond traditional machine-learning positions.


LinkedIn says AI Engineer has overtaken Machine Learning Engineer as the most common AI role on its platform, while postings for VP of AI positions have increased roughly sixfold. Forward Deployed Engineer, a role focused on helping organizations implement AI solutions, has also emerged as a major category.


Gen Z is also finding openings in the rapidly expanding AI market despite broader challenges facing young workers. LinkedIn data shows Gen Z accounts for more than two-thirds of new hires in Forward Deployed Engineer and AI Engineer roles, which have median salaries of $199,000 and $166,000, respectively.


For workers entering the field, the numbers point to a labor market increasingly shaped by technical skills, experience and formal education. LinkedIn’s research describes AI as creating new paths to economic opportunity while also showing that access to its highest-paying roles remains concentrated among workers with stronger educational and technical backgrounds.

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