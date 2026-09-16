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Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft

Restrictions on Indian-registered and Indian-operated aircraft extended until Oct. 23.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Indian aircraft

Pakistan has extended its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft until Oct. 23, 2026, as tensions between the two neighboring countries continue to affect regional aviation.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) issued a new Notice to Airmen (Notam) extending the restriction to all Indian-registered aircraft, as well as aircraft operated or leased by Indian airlines and operators. The ban also covers military flights.

The airspace closure was first imposed on April 23, 2025. The latest notice is the 17th Notam issued to extend the restriction.

Pakistan introduced the ban after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the deadly Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of involvement, a claim Islamabad denied while calling for an independent and transparent investigation.

India later imposed its own restrictions on Pakistani airlines, closing its airspace to Pakistani carriers on April 30, 2025.

Relations deteriorated further in May 2025 when India carried out strikes on targets in several Pakistani cities.

Pakistan responded with Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos , targeting Indian military installations. Pakistan said it shot down eight Indian fighter aircraft, including three Rafale jets, as well as dozens of drones during the confrontation.

The figures were part of Pakistan's account of the military confrontation and have been disputed.

The hostilities continued for nearly 87 hours before Pakistan and India agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on May 10.

The prolonged restrictions have forced airlines to reroute flights around the neighboring country's airspace, increasing operational challenges and travel times on some routes.

India's aviation sector has faced significant disruption from the restrictions, while Pakistan's airlines have experienced comparatively less impact.

Pakistan has imposed similar airspace restrictions during earlier periods of heightened tensions, including the 1999 Kargil conflict and the 2019 Pulwama crisis.

The latest extension means the restrictions on Indian aircraft will remain in place through Oct. 23, keeping airspace controls as an ongoing feature of Pakistan-India relations.

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