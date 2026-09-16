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Stray Kids make K-Pop history with Brazil festival debut

The K-pop group becomes the first K-pop act to headline Rock in Rio before roughly 100,000 fans.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Stray Kids

RIO DE JANEIRO: Stray Kids brought K-pop to one of Brazil’s biggest music stages Friday, making history as the first K-pop act to headline Rock in Rio before a crowd of roughly 100,000 fans in Rio de Janeiro.

The eight-member group took the stage at Palco Mundo, the festival’s main stage at Olympic Park, performing a string of hit songs while interacting with the audience throughout the set.

The appearance marked a milestone for Rock in Rio, which was first held in 1985 and has hosted major international acts including Queen and Guns N’ Roses. The festival had never previously featured a K-pop act as a headliner.

U.S. entertainment outlet Billboard praised the performance in a report published Saturday, saying Stray Kids delivered a strong debut that met the expectations of South American fans and opened a new chapter for K-pop at the festival.

The members performed in outfits inspired by traditional Korean styling, while fireworks and large-scale lighting displays added to the spectacle.

During “Chk Chk Boom,” the group incorporated samba-inspired dance steps as a tribute to Brazilian culture. At another point, the members sang part of a song by a local artist without instrumental backing, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

The performance comes as Stray Kids continue their activities across Latin America through STRAYCITY, a touring festival series organized by JYP Entertainment and U.S. concert promoter Live Nation. Stray Kids headline every stop on the series.

STRAYCITY opened Sept. 9 in Bogota, Colombia, and is scheduled to continue Sept. 14-15 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, followed by Sept. 25-26 in Mexico City. The series extends the group’s momentum across the region following its historic Rock in Rio appearance.

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