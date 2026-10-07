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Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut Pakistan’s DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif reaffirms long-standing military ties with Saudi Arabia KPITB wins ASOCIO Digital Government Award 2026 in Jakarta T.O.P exhibition scrapped after Nana romance reveal UN chief Guterres meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ for regional security talks “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar

BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut

The excitement follows BTS opening of the South American leg of its tour in Bogota and Colombia.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
BTS sends Lima into frenzy with first-ever Peru concerts

LIMA: BTS is turning Lima into purple light and sending fans into a frenzy as the global K-pop superstars prepare to make their long-awaited Peru debut on Wednesday, Oct. 7, bringing their “Arirang” world tour to South America for the first time.

The seven-member group will perform at Estadio San Marcos on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, marking BTS concerts in Peru since the group debuted in 2013.


The massive stage setup is now complete, and soon this empty stadium will be filled with BTS and thousands of Peruvian ARMYs singing together.

The arrival has triggered a citywide celebration, with Lima transforming into a purple-filled tribute to the K-pop icons.

The Santiago de Surco district temporarily renamed Sacramento Street “BTS Avenue” from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11, with new signs placed along the route to welcome the group and its fans.

The celebrations extend beyond the streets. Arco Morisco, a landmark in the district’s Friendship Park, was illuminated in BTS signature and will feature daily light shows.


Meanwhile, Lima’s Fountain Park is joining the celebration with a BTS-themed performance at the Fountain of Fantasy, combining music, lights and water screens throughout the week.

The excitement follows BTS opening of the South American leg of its tour in Bogota, Colombia, where two concerts at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin drew about 100,000 fans over the weekend.


With thousands of fans expected to gather in Lima, BTS Peru concerts are shaping up as another major stop on the group’s global comeback tour.

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