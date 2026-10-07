BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut

The excitement follows BTS opening of the South American leg of its tour in Bogota and Colombia.

LIMA: BTS is turning Lima into purple light and sending fans into a frenzy as the global K-pop superstars prepare to make their long-awaited Peru debut on Wednesday, Oct. 7, bringing their “Arirang” world tour to South America for the first time.

The seven-member group will perform at Estadio San Marcos on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, marking BTS concerts in Peru since the group debuted in 2013.





The massive stage setup is now complete, and soon this empty stadium will be filled with BTS and thousands of Peruvian ARMYs singing together.

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The arrival has triggered a citywide celebration, with Lima transforming into a purple-filled tribute to the K-pop icons.

The Santiago de Surco district temporarily renamed Sacramento Street “BTS Avenue” from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11, with new signs placed along the route to welcome the group and its fans.

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The celebrations extend beyond the streets. Arco Morisco, a landmark in the district’s Friendship Park, was illuminated in BTS signature and will feature daily light shows.





Meanwhile, Lima’s Fountain Park is joining the celebration with a BTS-themed performance at the Fountain of Fantasy, combining music, lights and water screens throughout the week.

The excitement follows BTS opening of the South American leg of its tour in Bogota, Colombia, where two concerts at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin drew about 100,000 fans over the weekend.





With thousands of fans expected to gather in Lima, BTS Peru concerts are shaping up as another major stop on the group’s global comeback tour.