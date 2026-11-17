Robert Pattinson to play next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announces

The Bond franchise, about a British secret agent known for his charm and his tailored tuxedos, is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.

British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday, taking on one of cinema's most coveted roles.





The Bond franchise, about a British secret agent known for his charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis "shaken, not stirred", is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.





More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The upcoming movie will be the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in 2025.





Denis Villeneuve, an Oscar nominee known for movies such as the "Dune" trilogy and "Arrival," is set to direct the new film, with a script written by Briton Steven Knight.





Pattinson, who has already had a busy 2026 with films "The Odyssey," "The Drama" and "Primetime" and who will also feature in Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Three," to be released next month, succeeds Daniel Craig, who bowed out of the Bond role after the 2021 movie "No Time to Die."





"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement.





"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," Pattinson said, referring to producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman and executive producer Tanya Lapointe.





Pattinson, 40, made his big-screen debut in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in 2005 and has gone on to star in films such as "The Twilight Saga," "The Lost City of Z" and "Tenet."





He is no stranger to following other actors in playing famous characters, having taken on the lead role of the famed caped crusader in 2022 film "The Batman."