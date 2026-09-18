Kim Kardashian’s season 8 bombshell comes with more drama

Health revelations, dating rumors and family tensions fuel the new trailer.

LOS ANGELES: A health scare, dating rumors and family tensions are setting the stage for a dramatic return as Kim Kardashian and her family face new challenges in Season 8 of “The Kardashians,” premiering Oct. 8.





The new trailer takes viewers inside Kardashian’s unexpected health revelation, with the reality star saying she has been diagnosed with esophagitis, a condition involving inflammation of the esophagus.





“I have something called esophagitis,” Kardashian says in the trailer, which also shows her in a hospital setting.





The revelation becomes more emotional when her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., is brought into the conversation. He died of esophageal cancer in 2003 at age 59.





The trailer references that family history when Kardashian is asked whether esophagitis was what her father died from. Esophagitis and esophageal cancer, however, are different medical conditions, and the trailer does not indicate that Kardashian has cancer.





But Kim’s health scare is far from the only drama coming to the screen.





Kendall Jenner finds herself at the center of relationship speculation involving her longtime friend Cara Delevingne.

In the trailer, Kendall directly addresses rumors that the two dated, saying the speculation is not true.





Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, appears ready to turn the page on her romantic life.

“I’m single, I might be ready to mingle,” she says in the trailer, hinting that she could be open to dating again.





Kourtney Kardashian Barker takes a different approach, focusing on her children and family life.

“My biggest priority right now is my kids, and I’m very happy with my life,” she says.





The trailer also highlights tension within the sisters, with Kim commenting on Kourtney’s social life and suggesting that her sister has struggled to maintain friendships and spend time with family.





Kylie Jenner, however, emphasizes the importance of the family staying connected, saying that getting everyone together remains special.





According to Hulu, Season 8 will follow Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as they navigate love, relationships, family changes, personal growth and independence.





The new season premieres Oct. 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. It will also be available on Disney+ internationally, with new episodes arriving Thursdays.





The first seven seasons of “The Kardashians” are currently available to stream.