Kim Kardashian’s season 8 bombshell comes with more drama

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16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Kohat police lines blast leaves 15 dead, 50 injured China presses Iran to rein In Houthis as Saudi Arabia seeks Beijing's help Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott 16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Kohat police lines blast leaves 15 dead, 50 injured China presses Iran to rein In Houthis as Saudi Arabia seeks Beijing's help Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott

Kim Kardashian’s season 8 bombshell comes with more drama

Health revelations, dating rumors and family tensions fuel the new trailer.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Kim Kardashian

LOS ANGELES: A health scare, dating rumors and family tensions are setting the stage for a dramatic return as Kim Kardashian and her family face new challenges in Season 8 of “The Kardashians,” premiering Oct. 8.


The new trailer takes viewers inside Kardashian’s unexpected health revelation, with the reality star saying she has been diagnosed with esophagitis, a condition involving inflammation of the esophagus.


“I have something called esophagitis,” Kardashian says in the trailer, which also shows her in a hospital setting.


The revelation becomes more emotional when her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., is brought into the conversation. He died of esophageal cancer in 2003 at age 59.


The trailer references that family history when Kardashian is asked whether esophagitis was what her father died from. Esophagitis and esophageal cancer, however, are different medical conditions, and the trailer does not indicate that Kardashian has cancer.


But Kim’s health scare is far from the only drama coming to the screen.


Kendall Jenner finds herself at the center of relationship speculation involving her longtime friend Cara Delevingne.

In the trailer, Kendall directly addresses rumors that the two dated, saying the speculation is not true.


Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, appears ready to turn the page on her romantic life.

“I’m single, I might be ready to mingle,” she says in the trailer, hinting that she could be open to dating again.


Kourtney Kardashian Barker takes a different approach, focusing on her children and family life.

“My biggest priority right now is my kids, and I’m very happy with my life,” she says.


The trailer also highlights tension within the sisters, with Kim commenting on Kourtney’s social life and suggesting that her sister has struggled to maintain friendships and spend time with family.


Kylie Jenner, however, emphasizes the importance of the family staying connected, saying that getting everyone together remains special.


According to Hulu, Season 8 will follow Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as they navigate love, relationships, family changes, personal growth and independence.


The new season premieres Oct. 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. It will also be available on Disney+ internationally, with new episodes arriving Thursdays.


The first seven seasons of “The Kardashians” are currently available to stream.

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