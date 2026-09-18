Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations

Separate operations target Fitna al-Hindustan militants in Panjgur and Kachhi.

QUETTA: Security forces killed seven militants in two separate operations in Balochistan, targeting members of Fitna al-Hindustan in Panjgur and Kachhi districts, security sources said.





Five militants were killed during an operation in the Fatah Ali area of Panjgur, according to the sources. A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the militants following the operation.





In a separate intelligence-based operation in the Dhader area of Kachhi district, security forces killed two more militants. Several other militants were also reported injured during the operation, the sources said.





The operations were conducted as part of Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, with security forces continuing intelligence-based actions across Balochistan to disrupt militant networks and maintain law and order in the province.







