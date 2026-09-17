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Three militants killed in Balochistan intelligence operation

Security forces recover weapons and ammunition during an operation in Awaran district.

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Awaran district

QUETTA: Pakistani security forces killed three militants during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Awaran district, security sources said Thursday, as counterterrorism operations continue across the province.

The operation was conducted in the Badrang area under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, according to the sources. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants following the operation.

Security sources identified the militants as members of Fitna al-Hindustan and described them as India-sponsored. The claims were made by the security sources and were not independently verified.

The latest operation comes amid continued security activity against militant groups in Balochistan. Security sources said recent operations have inflicted losses on militant groups and disrupted their activities.

Security forces have said they will continue intelligence-based and clearance operations across the province to counter militant threats and maintain security.

The operation in Awaran follows several counterterrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this month.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, or ISPR, security forces killed 21 militants in multiple engagements across the province from Sept. 3 to 5.

The military said 10 militants were killed in North Waziristan during follow-up operations after an attempted infiltration along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Seven others were killed in a separate clash in the district, while four were killed during joint operations in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan.

The ISPR said the total number of militants killed in the Sept. 1 infiltration attempt later reached 25.

The military also accused Afghan Taliban authorities of failing to prevent their territory from being used for militant activities and said Pakistan would continue clearance operations along the border.

Security forces have reiterated that counterterrorism operations will continue until militant threats are eliminated, according to security officials.

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