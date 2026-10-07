Govt raises petrol price, lowers diesel price

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs1.82 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs396.65 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a change in the prices of petroleum products, increasing the price of petrol while reducing the price of diesel.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs1.82 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs396.65 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by 91 paise per litre to Rs394.94 per litre, according to the notification.

The revised prices will take effect from October 8, the Petroleum Division said.

Earlier, the government has raised the price of petrol by Rs1.19 per litre to Rs394.83 and cut the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.91 to Rs395.85 per litre, effective Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised the ex-depot prices of petroleum products under the government's pricing mechanism, according to a Petroleum Division notification.

The notification said the new prices reflect changes in international petrol and diesel prices. It said product prices were adjusted in line with global market rates, Platts rates, premiums and other applicable costs.