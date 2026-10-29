Friday, October 30, 2026
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Friday, October 30, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
30-OCT-2026
PETROL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+0.85 PKR
Rs. 400.67/ltr
Headlines
Govt raises diesel price, keeps petrol rate steady PM Shehbaz hails Makkah pact as symbol of collective defence England crush Sri Lanka’s chase After scoring 386-5 Prince Harry seeks another chance for Meghan to embrace UK life New York bans AI Chatbot companions for minors under new law Christine Lagarde to step down as ECB president in February Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated Govt raises diesel price, keeps petrol rate steady PM Shehbaz hails Makkah pact as symbol of collective defence England crush Sri Lanka’s chase After scoring 386-5 Prince Harry seeks another chance for Meghan to embrace UK life New York bans AI Chatbot companions for minors under new law Christine Lagarde to step down as ECB president in February Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated

Govt raises diesel price, keeps petrol rate steady

Under the revised rates, high-speed diesel will cost Rs 400.67 per litre, up from its previous price.

Web Desk October 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has kept the price of petrol unchanged while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by 85 paisa per litre, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division.


The new prices will take effect from Oct. 30.


Under the revised rates, high-speed diesel will cost Rs 400.67 per litre, up from its previous price.


The price of petrol has been maintained at Rs 377.91 per litre, the notification said.


Earlier, Oil prices slipped Thursday as hopes for renewed U.S.-Iran peace talks eased supply concerns, even as escalating attacks across the Middle East threatened to disrupt crude flows.


Brent crude futures fell $1.22, or 1.1%, to $114.10 a barrel by 3:51 a.m. GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $1.33, or 1.3%, to $101.45. Both benchmarks had risen Wednesday, with Brent gaining 1.3% and WTI climbing 3%.


Market sentiment improved after reports that U.S. Vice President JD Vance had sent a letter to Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei in an effort to revive peace negotiations, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited U.S. officials and people familiar with the matter.


“Selling pressure is prevailing amid expectations that peace talks may resume,” said Yuki Takashima, an economist at Nomura Securities. “However, the decline remains limited.”


Fears of further military escalation continued to limit the losses. The Houthis intensified attacks in the region, while concerns persisted that the United States could launch another military operation against Iran after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

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