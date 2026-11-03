Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Petrol will be available at Rs369.06 per litre, while the new price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs391.52 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced petrol and diesel prices, with the revised rates set to take effect on Nov. 4, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).





Petrol has been cut by Rs5.45 per litre, bringing its new price to Rs369.06 per litre.





The government has also reduced the price of high-speed diesel by Rs3.68 per litre, setting the new rate at Rs391.52 per litre.





According to the OGRA notification, the price revision was made under the government’s established procedure for determining petroleum product prices.





The new prices will be effective for Nov. 4, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum following OGRA’s approval.





The government has been determining petroleum prices on a daily basis amid the ongoing Middle East crisis, while prices remain unchanged on Saturdays and Sundays.





Earlier, federal government has reduced the prices of petroleum products, cutting petrol by Rs3.40 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs7.76.





Following the reduction, petrol will cost Rs374.51 per litre, while the new price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs395.20 per litre.





Pakistan's Petroleum Division has told oil refineries to follow a new petrol pricing formula as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to affect fuel supplies.





The division sent letters to the refineries after the cabinet approved the changes on Friday.





Under the new mechanism, the import price of petrol will be set according to the actual import cost of the relevant Pakistan State Oil (PSO) cargo. If that figure is not available for daily pricing, the premium, incidentals and customs duty from the last available cargo may be used.