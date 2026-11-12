Saturday, November 14, 2026
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Saturday, November 14, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
13-NOV-2026
PETROL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 330.00/ltr
DIESEL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 360.00/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan Minerals Forum draws 10,000 delegates, secures 13 agreements Federal govt petrol price cut by Rs2 per litre, diesel unchanged Sindh sees nearly 40-fold increase in third-party motor insurance policies Study warns some hair dye chemicals may raise cancer risk Norwegian Prince opens up about his love life in rare interview Pakistan posts Rs1.3 trillion fiscal surplus in first quarter of FY27 Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws Pope Leo meets victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Gold prices slide to Rs411636 per tola in local market Mari Energies report copper-gold finds in Chagai Displaced children in Gaza turn spaces between tents into makeshift football pitches Pakistan seeks fresh LNG bids for winter after turning down offers above $27 per MMBtu Sindh government to transition official vehicles to electric vehicles Security forces killed 74 militants in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan: ISPR Alice Huang's alleged links to Huawei come to light US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre

Under the revised rates, petrol will cost Rs332 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced to Rs360 per litre.

Web Desk November 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs3 and Rs4 per litre, respectively, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).


Under the revised rates, petrol will cost Rs332 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced to Rs360 per litre.


The new prices will take effect on November 13, the notification said.


Earlier, Attock Refinery Ltd. (ATRL) is set to join the MSCI Pakistan Index on Dec. 1, 2026, following the global index provider’s review, marking a significant addition to Pakistan’s equity market even as the country’s overall weight in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index declines.


MSCI announced the changes as part of its November 2026 Frontier Markets Index Review, adding ATRL after its Foreign Inclusion Factor-adjusted free-float market capitalization reached $168 million at the end of October, comfortably surpassing the minimum eligibility threshold of $116 million.


With ATRL’s inclusion, the number of constituents in the MSCI Pakistan Index will rise to 30. Meanwhile, PAKOXY and Flying Cement have been removed from the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index as part of the latest review.

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