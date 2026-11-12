Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre

Under the revised rates, petrol will cost Rs332 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced to Rs360 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs3 and Rs4 per litre, respectively, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).





Under the revised rates, petrol will cost Rs332 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced to Rs360 per litre.





The new prices will take effect on November 13, the notification said.





Earlier, Attock Refinery Ltd. (ATRL) is set to join the MSCI Pakistan Index on Dec. 1, 2026, following the global index provider’s review, marking a significant addition to Pakistan’s equity market even as the country’s overall weight in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index declines.





MSCI announced the changes as part of its November 2026 Frontier Markets Index Review, adding ATRL after its Foreign Inclusion Factor-adjusted free-float market capitalization reached $168 million at the end of October, comfortably surpassing the minimum eligibility threshold of $116 million.





With ATRL’s inclusion, the number of constituents in the MSCI Pakistan Index will rise to 30. Meanwhile, PAKOXY and Flying Cement have been removed from the MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index as part of the latest review.