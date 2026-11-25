Govt cuts petrol price by Rs4, diesel by Rs5 per litre

According to the notification, the price reduction was made under the pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.





ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a reduction in petroleum prices, with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issuing an official notification on the revised rates.





According to the notification, the price reduction was made under the pricing mechanism approved by the federal government.





The price of petrol has been reduced by Rs4 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs314 per litre.





Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been cut by Rs5 per litre to Rs348.





OGRA said the revised petroleum prices would take effect from Nov. 26, 2026.





The government had also announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices a day earlier, setting their rates at Rs318 and Rs353 per litre, respectively.