Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto wins 75th Miss Universe crown

A total of 116 contestants from around the world competed in this year’s event, with the grand finale held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico.





Puerto Rico’s 27-year-old Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe at the 75th edition of the international beauty pageant.





A total of 116 contestants from around the world competed in this year’s event, with the grand finale held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico. Barreto was declared the winner following several weeks of preliminary competitions and events.





Barreto succeeds Mexico’s Fátima Bosch, who won the title last year.





Her victory is particularly notable because of her academic and professional background, which differs from the traditional pageant industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, as well as master’s degrees in psychology and clinical social work.





She has also worked with the US military’s Family Advocacy Program, supporting military families and helping prevent domestic violence and child abuse.





Interestingly, Barreto had no previous modelling or beauty pageant experience before preparing for Miss Universe. She made her runway debut in February 2026 and won the Miss Universe Puerto Rico title just four months later, in June.





To mark the pageant’s 75th anniversary, organisers introduced a new crown named “The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy.” Designed by renowned jewellery designer George Wittels in collaboration with Paris-based jewellery house Maison de Or, the crown features 18-karat white gold and 3,150 diamonds.





Former Miss Universe winner Fátima Bosch of Mexico presented the new crown to Barreto.





The event was hosted by television personality Mario Lopez and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel.





This year’s competition was not without controversy. Several contestants withdrew amid visa difficulties and disputes involving franchise arrangements. The national costume presented by Miss Universe Israel also sparked widespread public backlash, creating further controversy during the event.









Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2026 winner Jennifer Barreto is set to receive not only the prestigious crown but also a substantial financial reward and a range of luxury benefits during her one-year reign.





The 27-year-old Puerto Rican defeated 116 contestants to win the title. According to a report by the Khaleej Times, this year's crown, named “The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy,” features 18-karat white gold and 3,150 diamonds.





Three central gemstones set in the crown represent the past, present and future of the Miss Universe Organization.





Barreto is the first winner to wear the newly designed crown. However, it will not become her permanent property, as she will be required to hand it over to the next Miss Universe winner after completing her one-year reign.





According to industry sources cited by Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Barreto is expected to receive a one-time prize payment of $250,000 for winning the title.





In addition, she will reportedly receive a monthly compensation of $50,000 throughout her 12-month reign, bringing her annual earnings from the monthly payments to $600,000.





Combined with the reported one-time prize, her total financial package could reach $850,000.





However, these figures have not been officially confirmed by the Miss Universe Organization, which does not publicly disclose detailed information about the winner's financial compensation.





As part of her year-long reign, Barreto will reportedly be provided with accommodation in a luxury apartment in New York, where she will live alongside Miss USA.





The organization will also cover her travel expenses for international visits, including airfare, hotel accommodation and other related costs.