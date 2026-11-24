OGRA announces reduction in petrol and diesel prices

Under the revised prices, petrol has become cheaper by Rs1 per litre, while the price of diesel has been reduced by Rs4 per litre.





ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).





Under the revised prices, petrol has become cheaper by Rs1 per litre, while the price of diesel has been reduced by Rs4 per litre.





Following the reduction, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs318 per litre, while high-speed diesel will cost Rs353 per litre.





According to the notification, the revised prices will take effect on November 25.





Earlier, the federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs3 per litre while keeping the price of high-speed diesel unchanged, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).





Under the revised rates, petrol will cost Rs319 per litre, while diesel will remain at Rs357 per litre.





The new prices will take effect on November 24, the notification said.