Haifa Wehbe's $5 million lawsuit against Egyptian doctor heats up

Haifa Wehbe performance in Maryam also earned her recognition as a leading actress.

Haifa Wehbe has continued to keep fans guessing about her upcoming projects

CAIRO: Lebanese singer and actress Haifa Wehbe is back in the spotlight as her $5 million lawsuit against an Egyptian plastic surgeon has sparked fresh buzz, with the Cairo Economic Court postponing the next hearing until Dec. 14 to review an expert report on intellectual property rights.

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The case centers on allegations that the doctor used video clips featuring the star in social media promotions without her permission or a financial agreement.





According to documents submitted to the court, Haifa Wehbe filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Mohamed Shehata Suleiman earlier this year, seeking 5 million Egyptian pounds in compensation, along with interest.

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The dispute dates back to April 2023, when the singer visited the doctor's clinic for treatment and professional advice. During the visit, two short video clips featuring Haifa Wehbe were filmed for one-time use.





However, the lawsuit alleges that the doctor later published the footage repeatedly on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and paid to promote the videos as advertisements without obtaining further permission or agreeing to compensation.





Haifa Wehbe's legal team claims that her manager, Tamer Abdel Moneim, initially contacted the doctor in an attempt to resolve the matter amicably. After those efforts reportedly failed, her lawyers sent formal electronic notices citing Egypt's intellectual property protection laws.

While the legal battle continues, Haifa Wehbe remains active across the Arab entertainment industry. The Lebanese star has built a successful career as both a singer and actress, becoming widely recognized for her glamorous screen presence and Arabic pop hits.





Her popular songs include Boos El Wawa, Ana Haifa and Ya Hayat Albi. She has also released albums such as Baddi Eesh, Habibi Ana and Hawwa.

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Her latest musical project, Mega Haifa, features 24 tracks released in stages, including Super Woman, Min Awel Marra Shoftak and Gaya Mn'el Mostaabal.





Beyond music, Haifa Wehbe has appeared in several Egyptian productions, including the films Dokkan Shehata (2009) and Halawet Rooh (2014), as well as television dramas Maryam (2015), Al-Herbaya (2017) and La'nat Karma (2018). Her performance in Maryam also earned her recognition as a leading actress.

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Away from the courtroom, Haifa Wehbe has continued to keep fans guessing about her upcoming projects. Days before the latest court development, she shared a video from Nova Hits, a project associated with PMG's Youssef Tamer and Raad Assem Taj, prompting speculation among followers about what she might announce next.

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Her recent activities also include new releases from Mega Haifa and a September concert at Tunisia's Carthage open-air theater, which reportedly attracted around 13,000 people.





For now, the spotlight remains on the Cairo Economic Court, where the next hearing will bring the singer's compensation claim one step closer to further examination.