Dylan Sprouse reveals daughter’s name, shares dad moments

The actor reveals his daughter’s name and shares candid moments from his first days of fatherhood with Barbara Palvin.

LOS ANGELES: Dylan Sprouse is discovering that fatherhood comes with plenty of adorable moments and a whole lot of burping, hiccups and diaper changes.





The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum revealed his baby daughter’s name, Sylvie, on his Sept. 29 Wildmen podcast episode and opened up about his first days as a dad with wife Barbara Palvin.





Sprouse, 34, and Palvin, 32, welcomed their first child and announced her arrival Sept. 28 with a family photo featuring the couple in Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys. The pair had announced their pregnancy in May.





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Sharing his first impressions of fatherhood, Sprouse said watching Sylvie wake up, look at him and smile has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience.

“There’s a moment when I look at Sylvie, and I’m like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever,’” Sprouse said.





But the actor was quick to admit that newborn life is not always picture-perfect. He jokingly compared caring for his daughter to “having a baby pet monkey,” pointing to the constant sounds, burping, hiccups and diaper changes that come with caring for an infant.





Still, Sprouse said he has fully embraced being a girl dad, especially when it comes to choosing outfits for his daughter.





“I did not expect to like this as much as I do, dressing her up in little fits,” he said, adding that he finds Sylvie “so cute.”





The new dad has also already established a routine with his daughter. Sprouse said he watches Dodgers games with Sylvie almost every day and has noticed that she appears to recognize their regular feeding and nap-time routine.

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He also joked that Sylvie may have inherited some of his personality. According to Sprouse, she frequently stretches and sometimes falls asleep while feeding habits he said remind him of himself.





“I think she might be a little lazy like me,” he joked, calling her a “lazybones.”





For Sprouse and Palvin, the early days of parenthood appear to be a mix of exhaustion, new routines and plenty of memorable moments as they begin life with their daughter.



