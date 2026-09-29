Umar Ahsan Khan takes helm of OICCI as Pakistan seeks more foreign investment

During its new term, the OICCI’s managing committee plans to increase engagement with government agencies.

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce, and Industry (OICCI) has elected Umar Ahsan Khan, CEO and managing director of Dawlance (Private) Limited, as its new president, placing him at the helm of a key business group as Pakistan looks to attract more foreign investment and turn economic stability into stronger growth.





The decision was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 28, during the chamber’s Extraordinary General Meeting, where Ahsan Khan was elected for the 2026-28 term.





Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, country chairman and GM of Chevron Lubricants Pakistan (Private) Limited, was elected Senior Vice President, while Dr. Syed Amir Ali, president and CEO of Meezan Bank Limited, was elected Vice President. Ahsan Khan succeeds Yousaf Hussain, who served as OICCI president from 2024 to 2026.





In his farewell remarks, outgoing President Yousaf Hussain welcomed signs of improvement in Pakistan’s economic stability but said stabilization alone would not be enough. He called for greater investment, higher exports, improved productivity and more job opportunities to turn economic gains into sustainable growth.





Ahsan Khan said the chamber would continue to base its advocacy on research and evidence while working with the government and other stakeholders to address business challenges.





“Our advocacy must remain constructive, credible and evidence-based,” Khan said. He added that the chamber should not only point out problems but also offer practical solutions and work with relevant stakeholders to put them into action.





Khan also highlighted concerns over Pakistan’s investment climate, noting that foreign direct investment dropped 34% to $1.65 billion during the last financial year.





“Macroeconomic stabilization may get a country onto an investor’s shortlist, but it is the broader investment environment that ultimately determines whether capital is committed,” he said.





During its new term, the OICCI’s managing committee plans to increase engagement with government agencies, regulators and international organizations. The chamber also plans to expand its research based on economic data and continue initiatives focused on climate, diversity and inclusion, technology and artificial intelligence.





OICCI Managing Committee 2026-28:





Umar Ahsan Khan — President, Dawlance (Private) Limited. Ahmed Zahid Zaheer — Senior Vice President, Chevron Lubricants Pakistan (Private) Limited. Dr. Syed Amir Ali — Vice President, Meezan Bank Limited. Ahsan Zafar Syed — Engro Corporation Limited. Amin Mohammad Khowaja — J.P. Morgan Pakistan (Private) Limited. Erum Shakir Rahim — GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited. Khurram Shahzad Khan — Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited. Sami A. Wahid — Coca-Cola Export Corporation. Syed Anis Ahmed — Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited. Syed Kashan Hasan — FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited.



