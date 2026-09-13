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NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly BTS member 'V’s' journey from K-pop to Dazed fashion icon sparks global fan frenzy New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision Pakistan urges UN to step up terror fight as new threats raise alarm 25 years after 9/11 Indonesian rescue teams hunt for 140 missing ferry passengers in Java Sea Iraq closes Iran border crossings as Saudi Oil Pipeline drone attack sparks security crackdown NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly BTS member 'V’s' journey from K-pop to Dazed fashion icon sparks global fan frenzy New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision Pakistan urges UN to step up terror fight as new threats raise alarm 25 years after 9/11 Indonesian rescue teams hunt for 140 missing ferry passengers in Java Sea Iraq closes Iran border crossings as Saudi Oil Pipeline drone attack sparks security crackdown

PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per liter fuel relief for motorcycles, small vehicles

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced a special relief scheme offering a Rs100-per-liter discount on petrol for motorcyclists, rickshaw and Chingchi users, and people driving vehicles with engines of up to 800cc. The government introduced the scheme to reduce the impact of rising fuel prices caused by tensions in the Middle East.

Web Desk September 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced a special relief scheme offering a Rs100-per-liter discount on petrol for motorcyclists, rickshaw and Chingchi users, and people driving vehicles with engines of up to 800cc. The government introduced the scheme to reduce the impact of rising fuel prices caused by tensions in the Middle East.

After the latest increase announced Friday, petrol is now priced at Rs375.82 per liter, while high-speed diesel costs Rs403.32 per liter. The prices were increased by Rs5.02 and Rs5.28 per liter, respectively.

Announcing the scheme, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the government was fully aware of the financial pressure caused by rising oil prices and would not leave people alone during these difficult times. He said the special scheme was being introduced to reduce the burden on people using motorcycles, rickshaws, Chingchis and small vehicles.


Under the scheme, users and owners of motorcycles, rickshaws and other two- and three-wheelers will receive Rs100 per liter in relief on up to 20 liters of petrol per month. Owners of vehicles with engines of up to 800cc will receive the same relief on up to 30 liters of petrol per month.

The scheme will take effect in Islamabad from the night between Monday and Tuesday. It will be introduced across the rest of Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, from the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Registration for the relief scheme has started immediately. The government will also run an awareness campaign to inform people about the registration process. Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the provincial governments for cooperating by sharing vehicle registration data to help implement the scheme.


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