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OpenAI adds new shopping tools to ChatGPT

Users can virtually try on products and save their favorite items for later.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
ChatGPT

SAN FRANCISCO: Shopping on ChatGPT is getting more visual, with OpenAI rolling out virtual try-on and a new Favorites feature to help users preview products and save items they may want to buy later.


The virtual try-on tool lets users upload a selfie or full-body photo and see how selected clothing or accessories could look on them. The feature appears through a new “Try On” button in ChatGPT’s shopping results.


Users can also upload a photo or screenshot of an item and ask ChatGPT to show how it might look when worn.


OpenAI said the feature is powered by its ChatGPT Images 2.5 model, which is designed to produce more natural lighting, richer textures, more consistent edits and faster image generation.


The second feature, Favorites, allows users to save products they discover while shopping on ChatGPT. Saved items are available in the ChatGPT Library, where users can return to them later.


The update also builds on ChatGPT’s existing shopping tools. Users can describe a particular style and ask ChatGPT to find matching products, or upload a photo of a celebrity outfit and search for similar items available for purchase.


The move puts ChatGPT deeper into visual product discovery, an area where platforms such as Google and Pinterest already offer shopping and fashion-focused tools.


OpenAI has been testing different approaches to online shopping, including an instant checkout feature. The company later shifted away from that approach after the feature failed to gain the expected traction.


With the latest update, OpenAI is focusing more on helping users discover, visualize and save products rather than simply directing them to online stores.

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