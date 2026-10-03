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UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Saudi Arabia plans to retake Bab el-Mandeb UNHRC warns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty threatens millions Minister orders faster work on one-stop port services center in Karachi Containers pileup at Karachi Port as truckers refuse to drive north ahead of PTI march Islamabad roads remain open ahead of PTI march, govt says G7 moves to boost fuel supplies after Trump pressure 11 militants killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan India win toss, choose to bat against Pakistan in Asian Games final Saudi Arabia plans to retake Bab el-Mandeb

Student protests spread across France as 1700 arrested

More than 700 schools have been closed across the France amid the unrest.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PARIS: Protests by high school students against France’s education system intensified, with clashes between demonstrators and police reported during four days of unrest.

More than 1,700 people have been arrested during the protests, while clashes have left several people injured and caused damage to public property in several parts of the country.

More than 700 schools have been closed amid the unrest. Education Minister Edouard Geffray said people who were not students were using the movement to advance their own objectives.

Several French trade unions have also expressed support for the student protests. Demonstrators have complained about long school hours, excessively hot classrooms and staff shortages caused by frequent absences.

In the eastern city of Strasbourg, clouds of tear gas filled streets during clashes. In Marseille, police lines were targeted with fireworks, while rubbish bins were set on fire in the western city of Rennes.

In Pantin, a suburb of Paris, protesters set fire to fences and other objects and threw fireworks at riot police, who subsequently withdrew from the area.

Following an emergency government meeting Thursday, a source close to the prime minister said the protests had evolved from a protest movement into violent unrest in urban areas.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin also said the demonstrations had been taken over by “outside elements.”

Geffray said 65 education-sector employees had been injured during the unrest, including 40 school principals. Teachers have also announced plans to go on strike.

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