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Headlines

Skydance to be new name for Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merged company

CEO says studios will keep separate identities under Skydance umbrella

Web Desk October 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison announced Friday that the company will be known simply as Skydance once its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery is complete.


"Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture," Ellison wrote on social media Friday.


"By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling."


Ellison said the new name will allow Paramount and Warner Bros. to remain distinct entities under the Skydance corporate umbrella.


"We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one," he said. "Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight."

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