Ghulam Mustafa Bashir wins bronze for Pakistan at Asian Games

Bashir, a Master Chief Petty Officer/PTI of the Pakistan Navy, secured the individual bronze medal among 27 competitors.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir won the bronze medal in the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan on Thursday.

Bashir, a Master Chief Petty Officer/PTI of the Pakistan Navy, secured the individual bronze medal among 27 competitors, adding to Pakistan’s medal tally at the continental event.

The achievement also brought recognition to the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan’s shooting contingent on the international stage.

Bashir is an accomplished shooter who has represented Pakistan at three Olympic Games. He also won a bronze medal at the 2022 ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, one of the sport’s premier international competitions.

Earlier, Pakistan won its first silver medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 after losing to Malaysia 2-0 in the men's squash team final.

In the opening match, Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng defeated Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal 3-1 after a 41-minute contest.

In the second match, Malaysia's Eain Yow defeated Pakistan's Noor Zaman 3-2 in a closely fought encounter that lasted 53 minutes.

Pakistan had reached the final after defeating Hong Kong China in the semifinals, while Malaysia advanced by beating top-seeded defending champions India.