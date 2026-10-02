Friday, October 2, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, October 2, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
02-OCT-2026
PETROL
+3.26 PKR
Rs. 390.66/ltr
DIESEL
-1.01 PKR
Rs. 399.34/ltr
Headlines

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir wins bronze for Pakistan at Asian Games

Bashir, a Master Chief Petty Officer/PTI of the Pakistan Navy, secured the individual bronze medal among 27 competitors.

Web Desk October 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir won the bronze medal in the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan on Thursday.

Bashir, a Master Chief Petty Officer/PTI of the Pakistan Navy, secured the individual bronze medal among 27 competitors, adding to Pakistan’s medal tally at the continental event.

The achievement also brought recognition to the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan’s shooting contingent on the international stage.

Bashir is an accomplished shooter who has represented Pakistan at three Olympic Games. He also won a bronze medal at the 2022 ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, one of the sport’s premier international competitions.

Earlier, Pakistan won its first silver medal at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya 2026 after losing to Malaysia 2-0 in the men's squash team final.

In the opening match, Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng defeated Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal 3-1 after a 41-minute contest.

In the second match, Malaysia's Eain Yow defeated Pakistan's Noor Zaman 3-2 in a closely fought encounter that lasted 53 minutes.

Pakistan had reached the final after defeating Hong Kong China in the semifinals, while Malaysia advanced by beating top-seeded defending champions India.

Recommended

Pakistan PUBG squad claims fifth Asian Games bronze

Pakistan PUBG squad claims fifth Asian Games bronze
20th Asian Games: Pakistan secures two squash medals

20th Asian Games: Pakistan secures two squash medals
13-year-old swimmer Yu Zidi seals third Asian Games gold medal

13-year-old swimmer Yu Zidi seals third Asian Games gold medal
Pakistan beats India 3-0 to enter Volleyball semifinals

Pakistan beats India 3-0 to enter Volleyball semifinals
Pakistan chase down Bangladesh to reach Asian Games final

Pakistan chase down Bangladesh to reach Asian Games final
Pakistan to face Bangladesh in Asian Games cricket semifinal

Pakistan to face Bangladesh in Asian Games cricket semifinal
Japan’s Yuki Kurihara, 11, claims Asian Games e-sports gold

Japan’s Yuki Kurihara, 11, claims Asian Games e-sports gold
Pakistan reaches Asian Games squash semifinals after 24 years

Pakistan reaches Asian Games squash semifinals after 24 years
Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games

Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games
13-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi sets Asian Games record

13-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi sets Asian Games record
South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold

South Korea beats host Japan to reclaim Asian Games basketball gold
Pakistan post 177-4 against Sri Lanka in semifinal

Pakistan post 177-4 against Sri Lanka in semifinal