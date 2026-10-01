Messi to become honorary doctor before Argentina farewell match

The University of Buenos Aires announced that Messi will receive a Doctor Honoris Causa degree.

Argentina football legend Lionel Messi is set to add another unique honor to his illustrious career when the University of Buenos Aires awards him an honorary doctorate.

The university announced that Messi will receive a Doctor Honoris Causa degree, its highest distinction, in recognition of his exceptional talent, dedication, humility and commitment to representing Argentina.

The university's Superior Council unanimously approved the honorary degree.

Messi is scheduled to receive the doctorate on Oct. 6. Just hours later, he is expected to take the field at the Monumental Stadium for what is projected to be his final appearance for Argentina.

Argentina will face Benin in the special farewell match, with Messi expected to make his 208th and final international appearance.

Messi has won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles and the 2022 Finalissima with Argentina.

According to the university, Messi's significance extends beyond his trophies, describing him as a prominent ambassador of Argentine culture and national identity.