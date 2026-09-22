Messi reveals jersey for his final Argentina match

The longtime captain prepares for an emotional farewell at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium.

Lionel Messi has revealed a special jersey for his final Argentina appearance, with the captain set to face Benin on Oct. 6 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.





The match will bring an emotional close to Messi’s more than two-decade international career with Argentina.





A jersey for one last night





The Argentine Football Association has prepared a commemorative jersey for Messi’s farewell, giving fans a lasting memento of his final appearance in the national colors.





Messi unveiled the jersey on Instagram with the message, “Last game, a jersey for a lifetime.”





The special shirt adds to preparations for a farewell expected to celebrate Messi’s extraordinary contribution to Argentine soccer.





A historic Argentina career





Messi announced on Aug. 29 that he would retire from international soccer, confirming the Benin friendly as his final appearance for Argentina.





The 39-year-old has made 207 international appearances and scored 125 goals, making him Argentina’s most-capped player and all-time leading scorer.

His honors with the national team include the 2022 World Cup, two Copa América titles and an Olympic gold medal.





Argentina’s final international window





Argentina will begin its upcoming international schedule against Bolivia in Córdoba on Sept. 30, followed by Burkina Faso on Oct. 3.

The team will then return to the Monumental for the Oct. 6 meeting with Benin, which will serve as Messi’s farewell match.





The occasion will give Argentine supporters one final opportunity to watch their longtime captain represent the national team on home soil.





Teammates prepare for emotional goodbye





The farewell is also expected to be an emotional moment for Messi’s teammates.





Valentín Barco, Cristian Romero and Lautaro Martínez have spoken about the significance of being alongside Messi for his final appearance and the challenge of imagining Argentina without its longtime captain.





After more than 20 years, Messi’s final night in the sky-blue and white will close one of the defining chapters of his international career.