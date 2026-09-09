Lionel Messi set to buy another football club in Spain

According to international media reports, Messi recently completed the purchase of fifth-tier Spanish club UE Cornellà.football club

MADRID: Argentina football star Lionel Messi is reportedly close to expanding his ownership portfolio in Spain by acquiring a majority stake in another football club.

According to international media reports, Messi recently completed the purchase of fifth-tier Spanish club UE Cornellà and is now nearing an agreement to acquire a controlling share in second-division side CD Eldense.

Messi has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Eldense’s current owners. The transfer of ownership is expected to be completed within days once the remaining legal and contractual formalities are finalized.

The deal would make Messi the owner of two Spanish football clubs at the same time and further expand his involvement in football beyond his playing career.

Eldense, however, is facing a difficult start to the current season. The club has collected only two points from its first four league matches, while coach Claudio Barragán was recently dismissed.

Messi’s expected takeover could lead to changes in the club’s management and coaching staff as Eldense looks to begin a new chapter under its prospective ownership.

Earlier, Lionel Messi returned to action on Sept. 5, setting up both goals as Inter Miami played Atlanta United to a 2-2 draw in Florida in his first game since announcing his retirement from international soccer.

The 39-year-old Argentine captain started for Miami after thunderstorms and lightning delayed the match by more than 90 minutes. Despite the weather delay, Messi quickly became the center of attention as Miami looked to extend its strong run in Major League Soccer.

Messi helped Miami take the lead in the 32nd minute when he delivered a dangerous corner into the box. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro rose above the defense and headed the ball past Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos.