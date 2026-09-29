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Apple Pay rumors gain momentum in Pakistan as iOS 27 reveals PayPak clues Iraqi Airways to resume Iran flights in October after U.S. sanctions waiver PM Shehbaz Sharif takes Pakistan’s investment pitch to London Stock Exchange Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik Slipknot tour sparks fan backlash over Marilyn Manson as support act Yemen under fire as Houthis report 38 Saudi strikes in 24 hours Umar Ahsan Khan takes helm of OICCI as Pakistan seeks more foreign investment Pennsylvania faces measles surge as cases soar to 903 Saad Lamjarred’s wife sparks fandom frenzy with bombshell after 10-year sentence French aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike Apple Pay rumors gain momentum in Pakistan as iOS 27 reveals PayPak clues Iraqi Airways to resume Iran flights in October after U.S. sanctions waiver PM Shehbaz Sharif takes Pakistan’s investment pitch to London Stock Exchange Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik Slipknot tour sparks fan backlash over Marilyn Manson as support act Yemen under fire as Houthis report 38 Saudi strikes in 24 hours Umar Ahsan Khan takes helm of OICCI as Pakistan seeks more foreign investment Pennsylvania faces measles surge as cases soar to 903 Saad Lamjarred’s wife sparks fandom frenzy with bombshell after 10-year sentence French aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike

Russian Tu-95 bomber crashes during training flight, six killed

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the aircraft crashed in an uninhabited area of the Amur region on Sept. 29 during a training flight.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

MOSCOW: A Russian Tu-95 bomber crashed during a training flight in the Amur region in the country’s Far East on Tuesday, killing six crew members and injuring another, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the aircraft crashed in an uninhabited area of the Amur region on Sept. 29 during a training flight.

The ministry said six crew members were killed in the crash, while the injured crew member was evacuated and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Defense Ministry also said the aircraft was not carrying ammunition or weapons at the time of the flight.

The Tu-95 is a large strategic bomber designed during the Soviet era and is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Earlier, A Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighter jet made an emergency crash landing at Zakynthos Airport on Thursday, forcing the closure of one of Greece's busiest airports during the summer travel season.

According to the Hellenic Air Force, the aircraft was on a training flight when it developed a technical problem and landed at about 1:45 p.m. local time (10:45 GMT).

The air force said the pilot was unharmed and that an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

Greek media reported that the aircraft received a warning of an onboard fire before landing and caught fire after touching down, prompting an emergency response from firefighters and airport personnel.


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