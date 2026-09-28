Netflix crime thriller ‘Unabomber’ tops global movie chart

The film, starring Russell Crowe and Jacob Tremblay, was released on Netflix on Sept. 25 and became the platform’s most-watched movie.

LOS ANGELES: Netflix’s new crime thriller Unabomber has quickly climbed to the top of the streaming service’s global movie chart, reaching No. 1 just a day after its release.

The film, starring Russell Crowe and Jacob Tremblay, was released on Netflix on Sept. 25 and became the platform’s most-watched movie worldwide the following day, according to FlixPatrol.

The cast also includes Shailene Woodley, Annabelle Wallis, Alexander Ludwig, Steven Ogg and Mark Menchaca.

Unabomber has also topped Netflix’s movie rankings in several major markets, including the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, Germany and Italy.

ScreenRant described the film as the world’s most-watched movie based on its early position on Netflix’s global rankings.

Directed by Janus Metz, the crime thriller tells the story of Ted Kaczynski, the domestic terrorist responsible for a series of bomb attacks in the United States.

The film explores Kaczynski’s time at Harvard and the controversial psychological experiments in which he participated before turning to the investigation that ultimately led to his capture.

The movie’s rapid rise on Netflix comes despite mixed reactions from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.