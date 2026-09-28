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Security forces kill 4 terrorists in D.I. Khan during IBO

The IBO comes as security forces continue efforts to target militant networks.

Web Desk September 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Security forces launches IBO in D.I. Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Security forces killed four suspected terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday, Sept. 28, after tracking their movements in the area, authorities said.


The operation was carried out under the government’s Azm-e-Istehkam initiative, with security personnel monitoring the suspects before launching the raid. A large cache of weapons and ammunition, along with Afghan currency, was recovered from the site, according to security reports.


The operation comes as security forces continue efforts to target militant networks and prevent further attacks in the region. In a separate operation in nearby Lakki Marwat, police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed a wanted militant commander identified as Manzoor, according to the city police officer.


Police said Manzoor was wanted in several terrorism cases and attacks on civilians. The operation was launched against suspects allegedly linked to an attack on players returning from a match in the Abdul Khel area.


The attack, which occurred a day earlier, killed three soldiers and injured three others, police said. Security personnel recovered Manzoor’s body following the operation, while a search operation continued in the area for other suspects allegedly involved in militant activities.


Authorities said security forces remain focused on disrupting militant networks and maintaining security in the region.

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