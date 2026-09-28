WWE and AEW wrestler dies at 40

Satterley began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and performed for wrestling organizations around the world.

CHICAGO: Professional wrestler Benjamin Satterley, better known by his ring name PAC, has died at the age of 40, All Elite Wrestling announced.

AEW said it was saddened to announce Satterley’s death. The Newcastle upon Tyne, England, native signed with AEW in 2019 and went on to become one of the promotion’s notable performers.

Satterley began his professional wrestling career in 2004 and performed for wrestling organizations around the world. He was known for his high-flying style and athletic ability inside the ring.

His death was confirmed after he appeared at AEW’s All Out event at an arena in Chicago on Saturday evening. No cause of death was disclosed.

During his career, Satterley held several AEW championships and competed in some of the promotion’s most memorable matches.

Before joining AEW, he also performed for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), New Japan Pro-Wrestling and wrestling promotions in Mexico.

Satterley wrestled under several ring names, including PAC, Adrian Neville and The Man That Gravity Forgot. He was particularly known for his aerial maneuvers and a signature finishing move that involved rotating 360 degrees from the top rope before landing on his opponent.