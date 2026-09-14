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Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants

Saudi football authorities condemn supporters’ behavior during Al-Hilal’s 6-0 win over Al-Taawoun.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Cristiano Ronaldo

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo has called for lifetime stadium bans after supporters appeared to mock Diogo Jota’s death during a Saudi Pro League match Saturday, directing chants at Jota’s close friend Ruben Neves.

The incident occurred during Al-Taawoun’s 6-0 defeat to Al-Hilal in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia, with footage circulating on social media appearing to show supporters chanting Jota’s name toward Neves.

Jota died on July 3, 2025, in a car crash in Zamora, northwestern Spain, alongside his brother, Andre Silva. Neves was a pallbearer at Jota’s funeral and was a close friend of the Portuguese forward.

During Saturday’s match, Neves appeared to respond to the chants by pointing to his eye and then toward the sky.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the game, Neves said, “I hope they don't go to pray afterwards.”

Ronaldo later responded to footage of the incident in an Instagram post, calling on football authorities to take action against the supporters.

“The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour,” Ronaldo wrote. “This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again.”

Al-Hilal Club Company said Sunday that it had filed a complaint with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation over the incident.

The club said it rejected actions targeting players or their families and expressed confidence that authorities would take measures to protect the integrity of sporting competition from offensive behavior.

Neves played 75 minutes in Al-Hilal’s 6-0 victory before being substituted.

Al-Taawoun also strongly condemned the supporters’ behavior, saying such conduct was unacceptable and did not represent the club, its supporters or the values associated with its stands.

The club said it would take all necessary measures in coordination with relevant authorities to prevent similar incidents and hold those responsible accountable.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation and Saudi Pro League jointly condemned the behavior, saying it was inconsistent with the values of Saudi football and the principles of sportsmanship.

The governing bodies said exploiting personal tragedies for abuse or provocation was unacceptable and had no place in Saudi football.

SAFF said its relevant committees had identified the conduct and would take action under applicable regulations and procedures. The outcome will be announced once the process is completed.

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