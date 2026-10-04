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Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm Azerbaijani woman leaves Pakistan under police escort amid Lahore gang rape case Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series Tens of thousands protest in Spain over worsening housing crisis

Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm

For Dua Lipa, the surprise performance with Shakira was more than a fleeting stage moment.

Web Desk October 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Dua Lipa and Shakira

MADRID: Dua Lipa and Shakira sent fans into a global frenzy on Sunday, Oct. 4. Lipa shared a carousel of photos after the two international pop stars unexpectedly teamed up for a powerful live performance of Shakira’s classic “Antología” in Madrid, turning a surprise stage moment into one of the night’s biggest musical highlights.


The unexpected collaboration quickly captured attention online as clips of the two singers sharing the stage spread across social media, giving fans a rare glimpse of global superstars performing together for the first time.


Lipa later reflected on the emotional moment in an Instagram post, describing the Madrid performance as a night when she, Shakira and the audience felt completely connected.

“A night in Madrid with @Shakira,” Lipa wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring moments from the performance, solo shots and behind-the-scenes glimpses.


The “Levitating” singer also thanked Shakira for bringing her onto the stage to perform “Antología.” “Thank you for inviting me to go on stage with you to sing Antología!” Lipa wrote.


She added that the experience made her feel as though the performers and the crowd had become one.

“I felt that you, me and the audience were one,” Lipa wrote, capturing the emotional impact of the unexpected collaboration.


For Lipa, the performance was more than a surprise appearance. She described it as a lasting memory and expressed her gratitude for being part of such a special night.


“So grateful to take home such a beautiful memory!” she wrote.

“Antología,” one of Shakira’s signature Spanish-language ballads, was originally released in 1995 and has remained an important part of her musical legacy.


The song also has a connection to Lipa. During a 2025 concert in Bogotá, Colombia, Lipa performed her own rendition of the Spanish ballad. Shakira later publicly praised her version, making their surprise Madrid duet an even more memorable full-circle moment.


As videos and photographs from the performance continued circulating online, the Madrid team-up gave fans something they rarely get two powerhouse performers, one iconic song and a spontaneous moment that quickly became a major pop-culture talking point.

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