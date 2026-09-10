Thursday, September 10, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, September 10, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Anthropic researcher warns AI could wipe out human within a decade Ukrainian sea drones hit Russia’s Sochi, injuring 28 as explosions rock resort city Sindh home minister apologizes over AG office interference Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus named in her honor Global gas and LNG boom sparks massive investment as Asia powers the next energy wave Instagram’s ChatGPT-powered 1980s AI trend sparks a craze among users Shakira and Maluma spark fan fervor with tease of new song 'Agua' PKR projected to hold near 278 per dollar through 2026, BMI Says Apple unveils first foldable iPhone Duo along with iPhone 18 Pro at annual launch event Trump promises $5,000 to Americans if GOP wins midterms Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing Saudi-Houthi conflict deepens with fresh strikes PCB unveils President’s Trophy schedule and squads Pakistan Senate panel approves 'General Cosmetics Bill 2026' to clamp down on unsafe beauty products Anthropic researcher warns AI could wipe out human within a decade Ukrainian sea drones hit Russia’s Sochi, injuring 28 as explosions rock resort city Sindh home minister apologizes over AG office interference Taylor Swift breaks the internet as newly discovered insect genus named in her honor Global gas and LNG boom sparks massive investment as Asia powers the next energy wave Instagram’s ChatGPT-powered 1980s AI trend sparks a craze among users Shakira and Maluma spark fan fervor with tease of new song 'Agua' PKR projected to hold near 278 per dollar through 2026, BMI Says Apple unveils first foldable iPhone Duo along with iPhone 18 Pro at annual launch event Trump promises $5,000 to Americans if GOP wins midterms Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing Saudi-Houthi conflict deepens with fresh strikes PCB unveils President’s Trophy schedule and squads Pakistan Senate panel approves 'General Cosmetics Bill 2026' to clamp down on unsafe beauty products

Shakira and Maluma spark fan fervor with tease of new song 'Agua'

The reunion marks another chapter in the long-running musical partnership between two of Colombia’s biggest global stars.

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Shakira and Maluma team up

Colombian superstars Shakira and Maluma have sent fans into a frenzy after teasing their latest musical reunion. with a steamy social media post hinting that their fourth collaboration, “Agua,” means "Water" is on the way.

The Latin music icons fueled excitement on Thursday by sharing a sultry photo together on Instagram with the caption, which roughly means "We are going global and making a worldwide move", signaling that the pair are preparing to make a major comeback with the new track.

The post quickly set social media buzzing. Shakira appears in a white lace dress, while Maluma sits in a chair and looks up at her, creating a glamorous and mysterious mood that has fans speculating about the song’s sound and video.

Maluma added to the anticipation by teasing “Agua” on TikTok. A preview features the lyric, which translates to “When you look at me, it makes my mouth water.” A pre-save option for the song is also available ahead of its expected Sept. 17 release.

The reunion marks another chapter in the long-running musical partnership between two of Colombia’s biggest global stars. Their first major collaboration, “Chantaje,” arrived in 2016 and became a massive Latin pop hit, spending 11 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart. The singers teamed up again on “Trap,” a sensual track from Shakira’s 2017 album “El Dorado.” They followed it with “Clandestino” in 2018, a sultry reggae-influenced song that topped Billboard’s Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts.

Shakira, a singer, songwriter and performer from Barranquilla, Colombia, became one of the biggest Latin artists in the world after breaking into the international market with hits including “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” She is known for blending Latin pop, rock, dance and Middle Eastern influences, she has built a career spanning decades.

Maluma, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias in Medellín, Colombia, rose to international fame with his blend of reggaetón, Latin pop and urban music. Songs such as “Hawái,” “Felices los 4” and “Qué Chimba” have helped establish him as one of the leading names in modern Latin music.

Now, the two Colombian powerhouses are preparing to share the spotlight once again, sending fans into a fresh wave of excitement, online buzz and speculation over what could become their next major global hit. Shakira is also preparing for a 12-show residency in Madrid, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 18, just one day after the expected release of “Agua.”

Recommended

BTS, Shakira and Madonna to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show

BTS, Shakira and Madonna to headline FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show
Mexico City prepares for a musical storm as Shakira headlines free concert

Mexico City prepares for a musical storm as Shakira headlines free concert
Shakira hospitalized after singer suffered abdominal pain

Shakira hospitalized after singer suffered abdominal pain
Shakira talks about Chris Martin's role in her healing after Gerard Piqué's split

Shakira talks about Chris Martin's role in her healing after Gerard Piqué's split