Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
30-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.49 PKR
Rs. 387.54/ltr
DIESEL
-2.73 PKR
Rs. 402.24/ltr
Headlines
Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR

KCCI, Friends of Pakistan USA sign pact to boost trade, investment

Under the agreement, the two organizations will work to connect Pakistani companies with U.S. markets, investors and potential joint-venture partners.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Friends of Pakistan USA signed a three-year memorandum of understanding to expand trade, entrepreneurship and economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

KCCI President Muhammad Rehan Hanif and Jamal Khawaja, president of Friends of Pakistan USA, signed the agreement at the chamber's Karachi offices. Friends of Pakistan USA operates the Pakistan Trade Advisory.

Junaid Esmail Makda, a former KCCI president and chairman of its Special Committee to Implement MoUs, and Farrukh Sheikh, vice president of the Pakistan Trade Advisory, witnessed the signing.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will work to connect Pakistani companies with U.S. markets, investors and potential joint-venture partners, Hanif said. They plan to organize trade delegations, business forums, exhibitions and networking sessions to help companies establish direct commercial ties.

The pact focuses on sectors where Pakistan has considerable capacity, including information technology, textiles, agriculture, manufacturing and startups, Hanif said. He said stronger engagement with the U.S. market in those areas could generate significant export, investment and partnership opportunities.

The organizations also will share market intelligence on tariffs, regulatory requirements, compliance procedures and market-access conditions. Hanif said the information would be particularly useful to small and medium-sized enterprises, helping them better understand the U.S. market and make informed decisions.

"The three-year agreement provides a structured and sustainable platform for the private sectors of Pakistan and the United States to move beyond traditional business contacts towards meaningful trade, investment and joint-venture partnerships," Hanif said. "KCCI is committed to utilizing this framework to create tangible opportunities for Pakistani businesses, particularly SMEs, to expand their international footprint and become more competitive in global markets."

Hanif said he was confident the partnership would deepen commercial engagement between the two countries and open new avenues for trade, investment, technology collaboration and private-sector-led growth.


Recommended

Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes

Oil prices drop as US-Iran talks raise truce hopes
PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers

PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers
K-Solar rebrands as 'K Nova' with broader renewable energy mission

K-Solar rebrands as 'K Nova' with broader renewable energy mission
German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows

German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows
Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates
UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation
Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge

Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge
Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline

Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline
PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per liter fuel relief for motorcycles, small vehicles

PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per liter fuel relief for motorcycles, small vehicles
US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs

US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs
FBR offers unprecedently liberal tax facility to small traders

FBR offers unprecedently liberal tax facility to small traders