PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers

The index traded between a high of 171,036 points and a low of 167,441 points during the five trading sessions.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange's benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 373 points, or 0.2%, during the business week, closing at 170,884 points compared with 170,511 points a week earlier.

The index traded between a high of 171,036 points and a low of 167,441 points during the five trading sessions.

The market's total capitalization increased by Rs22 billion during the week to reach Rs19,038 billion.

Market analysts said the stock market remained under pressure amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

They said the market recovered after concerns over a possible disruption to global oil supplies eased, providing some relief to investors.