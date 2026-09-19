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Headlines
DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

PSX gains 373 points during week as market recovers

The index traded between a high of 171,036 points and a low of 167,441 points during the five trading sessions.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange's benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 373 points, or 0.2%, during the business week, closing at 170,884 points compared with 170,511 points a week earlier.

The index traded between a high of 171,036 points and a low of 167,441 points during the five trading sessions.

The market's total capitalization increased by Rs22 billion during the week to reach Rs19,038 billion.

Market analysts said the stock market remained under pressure amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

They said the market recovered after concerns over a possible disruption to global oil supplies eased, providing some relief to investors.

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