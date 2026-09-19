Saturday, September 19, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

CCP fines edible oil tanker association Rs. 60 million for cartelization

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed a total penalty of PKR 60 million on the All Pakistan Edible Oil Tanker Owners Association (APEOTOA) for fixing transportation charges and allocating business among tanker owners through a restrictive queue system, in violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010. The Commission imposed PKR 30 million each for price fixing and market allocation.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed a total penalty of PKR 60 million on the All Pakistan Edible Oil Tanker Owners Association (APEOTOA) for fixing transportation charges and allocating business among tanker owners through a restrictive queue system, in violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010. The Commission imposed PKR 30 million each for price fixing and market allocation.

The case originated from CCP’s market surveillance, which detected circulars fixing transportation charges for edible oil, ghee and fats from Karachi ports to destinations across Pakistan. A suo motu enquiry was initiated in August 2024, followed by a search and inspection in February 2025.

The enquiry established from the material impounded during the search that APEOTOA revised transportation rates 89 times between 2019 and 2025, comprising 52 increases and 37 decreases. Corresponding circulars issued by the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) communicated matching rate changes, while APEOTOA representatives acknowledged that transport rates were set through an agreement between the two associations.

The Commission rejected APEOTOA’s claim that its rate circulars were merely advisory, holding that even non-binding recommendations by a trade association may restrict competition by influencing members’ independent commercial decisions. It also relied on the Supreme Court’s judgment in the PVMA case, affirming that competitors must remain free to determine their prices independently.

The Commission separately found that APEOTOA’s queue system allocated consignments among tanker owners instead of allowing independent competition for business. The Association issued parchis for lifting consignments and enforced compliance with the system. A September 2023 circular prescribed a PKR 500,000 fine each for a tanker and its owner for violating specified allocation conditions.

The relevant market was determined as road transportation services for edible oil, ghee and fats across Pakistan. In assessing the penalty, the Commission considered APEOTOA’s substantial market position, the nearly six-year duration of the pricing conduct, senior management involvement, and continuation of rate revisions even after enforcement proceedings commenced.

APEOTOA has also been directed to immediately cease the anti-competitive practices, recall existing price circulars and discontinue the queue system having the effect of dividing the market. It must publish notices in two Urdu and two English national newspapers clarifying that tanker owners are free to independently determine transportation rates and lift consignments irrespective of Association membership.

The penalty must be deposited and compliance reported within 60 days. Failure to comply may attract an additional penalty of PKR 50,000 per day and possible criminal proceedings under Section 38.

Recommended

CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China

CCP Chairman Farid Tarar highlights Pakistan’s competition reforms at Global Conference in China
CCP, DRAP sign MoU to strengthen oversight of pharmaceutical market

CCP, DRAP sign MoU to strengthen oversight of pharmaceutical market
CCP signs first international MoU with Chinese market regulator

CCP signs first international MoU with Chinese market regulator
German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows

German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows
Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates

Canada hits U.S. goods with new tariffs as trade war escalates
UK car market hits eight-year August high

UK car market hits eight-year August high
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 25 basis points to fight persistent inflation
Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge

Pakistan raises wellhead gas prices as crude prices surge
Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline

Oil cross $108 a barrel as Saudi Arabia closes its critical east-west pipeline
PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per liter fuel relief for motorcycles, small vehicles

PM Shehbaz announces Rs100 per liter fuel relief for motorcycles, small vehicles
US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs

US-Canada trade war escalates over new tariffs
FBR offers unprecedently liberal tax facility to small traders

FBR offers unprecedently liberal tax facility to small traders