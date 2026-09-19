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Shadab Khan’s alleged favoritism in selection sparks war of words

Tauseef AhmedShadab Khan, speaking on a recent podcast about alleged bias in team selection, claimed that Saqlain was only interested in Shadab

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has strongly rejected allegations by former chief selector Tauseef Ahmed that he tried to influence the selection process in favor of all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Tauseef, speaking on a recent podcast about alleged bias in team selection, claimed that Saqlain was only interested in Shadab and had contacted him asking that the player be given leniency.

When podcast host Fawad Alam mentioned Saqlain's name, Tauseef confirmed that he was referring to the former Pakistan head coach.

Saqlain responded to the allegations on social media platform X, challenging Tauseef to make any recording he had of the conversation public.

Saqlain said he had called Tauseef out of respect for him as a senior and maintained that he also had a complete record of the conversation.

He said that if Tauseef released his recording, he would also be prepared to make his own record public, allowing people to judge the matter for themselves.

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