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Senior theatre actor Malik Asif Iqbal passes away

Senior Pakistani theater actor Malik Asif Iqbal has died after suffering a heart attack.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Senior Pakistani theater actor Malik Asif Iqbal has died after suffering a heart attack.

News of the actor’s sudden death, who was known for making audiences laugh and bringing smiles to their faces, has caused deep grief and shock in showbiz circles, especially in the theater community.

According to family sources, Malik Asif Iqbal suffered a sudden and severe heart attack that proved fatal.

Details about his funeral prayers and burial will be announced soon.

Malik Asif Iqbal had been associated with Pakistan’s theater industry for a long time. Through his distinctive acting style, dialogue delivery and spontaneous lines, he earned a special place in the hearts of drama audiences.

During his long career, he performed memorable and lively roles in numerous stage plays. He was known for his spontaneity and sharp sense of humor, which made him extremely popular among theatergoers.

Fellow performers, fans and prominent showbiz personalities have expressed deep sorrow over the senior actor’s sudden death. Artists and theater performers paid tribute to him, saying that Malik Asif Iqbal’s absence could never be filled and that his services to the theater industry would always be remembered.

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